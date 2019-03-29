Show (SHOW) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Show has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $127,370.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Show has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Show token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Show

SHOW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin . Show’s official website is www.show.one

Show Token Trading

Show can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

