Shotspotter (SSTI) Given a $59.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.09 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shotspotter from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.01.

SSTI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 21,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,824. The firm has a market cap of $429.85 million, a PE ratio of -154.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.93. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $449,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $629,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

