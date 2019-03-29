Short Interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Rises By 3.1%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,564,123 shares, a growth of 3.1% from the February 28th total of 179,936,831 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,663,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,345,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,918 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,093,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,648 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,576,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Macquarie set a $8.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.69 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Rises By 3.1%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/short-interest-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-rises-by-3-1.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.