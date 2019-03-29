Short Interest in Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Increases By 0.2%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,665,876 shares, a growth of 0.2% from the February 28th total of 1,661,858 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oragenics by 82,549.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 704,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

