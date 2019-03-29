Short Interest in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Decreases By 10.7%

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,588,540 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 18,584,058 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 936,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,553.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 659,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

