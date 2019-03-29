Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Decreases By 14.5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,389 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 4,005,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GSS opened at $3.80 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,491,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,849,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,410,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

