Shopify Inc (SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $308.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.07 million and the lowest is $305.33 million. Shopify reported sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $203.45 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a current ratio of 15.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 85.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $101,062,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,070 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shopify by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326,462 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
