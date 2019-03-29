Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 766,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 467,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

The firm has a market cap of $553.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 649.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

