SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €9.00 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.12 ($11.77).

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €8.03 ($9.33) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of €12.07 ($14.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

