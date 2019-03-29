SenesTech (SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 6,510.67% and a negative return on equity of 169.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.
Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SenesTech stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.69% of SenesTech worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
