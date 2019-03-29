Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $66,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.47 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

In other news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $942,429 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

