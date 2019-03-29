Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 76,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-trims-stake-in-silicon-laboratories-slab.html.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.