SecretCoin Market Capitalization Tops $37,384.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,384.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SecretCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SecretCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecretCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.