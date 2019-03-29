SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,064,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,627. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

