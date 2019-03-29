Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on AAR Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

AIR stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02. AAR has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 214,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,266,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,728,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

