Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

NYSE CNI opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

