Seaport Global Securities Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

MRO stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

