Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Trimmed by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,394,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,808 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,396,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,249,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 139.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $99,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/seagate-technology-plc-stx-position-trimmed-by-burleson-company-llc.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.