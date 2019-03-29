Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Seacor worth $56,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CKH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKH stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.80). Seacor had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

