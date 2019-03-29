SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 601,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,274,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.