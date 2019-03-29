Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 601,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,274,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/scynexis-scyx-stock-price-up-6-3.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $539,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.