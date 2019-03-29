Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann lowered Scpharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Svb Leerink lowered Scpharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scpharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.