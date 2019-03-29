Scisys Group PLC (SSY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Scisys Group PLC (LON:SSY) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Scisys Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SSY opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Scisys Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.90 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Scisys Group in a report on Thursday.

About Scisys Group

SCISYS Group PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

