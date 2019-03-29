Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Stake Lessened by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

