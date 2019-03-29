Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 139,145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135,364 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Schlumberger worth $257,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

