Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.00 ($11.63).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €7.13 ($8.29) on Monday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.