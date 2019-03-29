SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18,340.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 758,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 679,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,836,000 after buying an additional 664,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,027,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,282,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $198.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,044,843.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $9,796,581.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

