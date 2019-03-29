Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $10.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/santacruz-silver-mining-scz-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-05.html.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

