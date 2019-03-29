Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $31.10 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark E. Friis bought 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $26,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $211,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.