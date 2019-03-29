SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

