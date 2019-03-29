Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) Short Interest Update

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,285 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 219,126 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $2.19 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

