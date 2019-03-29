Sanchez Energy (SNEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNEC opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Sanchez Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

