salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $1,554,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $816,200.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,619,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $805,100.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,615,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $1,593,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $2,449,650.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. 1,009,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $10,285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

