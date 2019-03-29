salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 656 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 656 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $104,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,453.20.

On Monday, February 25th, Joe Allanson sold 322 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $52,205.86.

On Friday, February 1st, Joe Allanson sold 14,897 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,309,035.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

