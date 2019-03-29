Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SAPMF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

