SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

