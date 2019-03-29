S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report sales of $72.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.65 million and the lowest is $71.20 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $70.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $297.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $301.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.74 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $319.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 31.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,224.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,544. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

