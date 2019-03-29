Runners (RUNNERS) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Runners has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Runners has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar. One Runners coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Runners

Runners (CRYPTO:RUNNERS) is a coin. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin . The official website for Runners is runners.cash

Buying and Selling Runners

Runners can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

