Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rudolph Technologies worth $95,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTEC. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 125,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTEC opened at $22.23 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

