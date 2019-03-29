ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) & SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (SIELY) Critical Contrast

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR 2 0 1 0 1.67 SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR $13.50 billion 0.23 $343.61 million $1.19 5.16 SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR $11.90 billion 0.09 $303.68 million N/A N/A

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR beats SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 41 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides equipment, equipment sets, and engineering works and contracting services in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures and sells nuclear power, nuclear island, wind power, and environmental protection equipment, as well as heavy machinery, including forging components; and provides solution packages for utilization of solid waste, sewage treatment, power generation environment protection, and distributed energy systems. It also offers thermal power equipment and corollary equipment; and power transmission and distribution equipment. In addition, the company provides elevators, automation, electrical motors, machine tools, marine crankshafts, and other electromechanical equipment. Further, it offers integrated engineering services for power station projects and other industries; financial products and services; and international trading, financial lease and related consulting, and insurance brokerage services. Additionally, the company manufactures turbine generators and spare parts; desulphurization, civil nuclear bearing, and electrical and mechanical equipment; power generation equipment and auxiliary products; printing and packing machinery, artificial boards, air-conditioners, welding materials, and engineering machinery; electrical switchgears; oil immersed power transformers; equipment for aircraft assembly lines; raw materials; wires and cables; industrial blades, precision bearings, and fasteners; and escalators, electronic ramps, and building automation management and safety systems. It also engages in sale of power station boilers and equipment, and industry boilers; provision of technical consulting, and after-sales service; and import and export of products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

