Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $87.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/roundview-capital-llc-takes-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.