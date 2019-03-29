Roth Capital Downgrades RTW Retailwinds (RTW) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTW Retailwinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised RTW Retailwinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE RTW opened at $2.39 on Monday. RTW Retailwinds has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

