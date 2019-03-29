Ronald E. Daly Sells 1,294 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $61,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $188,175.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USM opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

