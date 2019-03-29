Robert L. Reymond Buys 2,000 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Robert L. Reymond acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HWCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,837. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 580,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

