RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.94 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,179. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

