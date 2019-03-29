Richard Doubleday Sells 2,016 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $256,798.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.60 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of DexCom by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

