Rhumbline Advisers Invests $201,000 in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Stock

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 138,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ohio Valley Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

