Rhumbline Advisers Has $194,000 Stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Twin Disc worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWIN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Twin Disc news, VP Malcolm F. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.00. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

