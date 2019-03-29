Rhumbline Advisers Has $177,000 Holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of VirnetX worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

In related news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 9,900 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $65,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kendall Larsen sold 60,425 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $349,256.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,390,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,934,980.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,657 in the last ninety days.

VirnetX stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

