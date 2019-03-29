Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 353.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 111.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of USAP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on USAP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.
In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates acquired 3,822 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,968 shares of company stock valued at $77,998. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
