Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Telenav Inc (TNAV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telenav were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the third quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 11.0% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 163.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Telenav Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 69,193 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $359,803.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 257,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

